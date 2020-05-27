Summer tourist attractions affected by COVID-19 pandemic

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has many summer tourist attractions but they remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Uncertain time have left hospitality and tourism experts unsure of how the number three industry in western Massachusetts will do this summer.

To get an understanding of where people stand in terms of travel, the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau surveyed just under 200 previous visitors to western Massachusetts.

Some stats from the survey include 33 percent said they intend to take a day trip to western Massachusetts this summer, 40 percent say they are interested in overnight accommodations, and 50 percent said their intent to visit western Massachusetts has not changed due to COVID-19.

“Things you can’t get anywhere else like the Basketball Hall of Fame, Seuss Museum, Yankee Candle, even Six Flags as long as you’re communicating the right protocols, people will come,” Michele Goldberg, Marketing Director for Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

One of the biggest events that as of now is still scheduled to take place this summer is the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. They’re getting ready for one of their greatest classes ever, which includes the posthumous induction of Kobe Bryant.

If COVID-19 cases continue to go down the hall and other museums should be able to open some time in July.

The enshrinement is still scheduled for August 29. Hall of Fame President John Doleva told 22News there are several factors that will go into determining if the ceremony will be moved to either October or spring of 2021.

“Will the NBS players travel? Will older hall of famers travel? Will guests of the incoming class travel? We have to pay attention to all of that in terms of making that decision,” Doleva said.

Doleva said the decision to reschedule or not reschedule the enshrinement will be decided on June 15.