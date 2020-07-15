Summer vacation and travel during coronavirus pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the travel industry and summer vacations.

Disney World reopened this past weekend, but it’ll be a much different experience there and at many other popular summer destinations. According to AAA, more people are traveling now, but the majority are driving to their destinations rather than flying.

In fact, 38 million people in New England will be taking a road trip from now until September. Even though there is a lot of uncertainty with Covid-19, more families are home and are using unemployment money on vacations.

22News spoke with Sandra Marsian, VP of Memberships Travel & Marketing at AAA Pioneer Valley, about the impact Covid-19 has had on the travel industry and summer vacations.

“Everyone’s decision to travel is personal. It’s what people are comfortable with,” she said. “Some people are very comfortable going to Universal Studios and Disney, they will wear their masks and social distance. But there are also some who just don’t want to deal with those changes on vacation.”

Orlando, Florida is typically is the most popular summer destination among local residents, but it’s dropped to number eight.

National parks that recently reopened, and Las Vegas have become more popular. She also said most are booking vacations for the end of this year or 2021.