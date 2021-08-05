Survey: Unvaccinated adults have not changed their mind

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC has said COVID is becoming the pandemic of the unvaccinated and now a new study gives more insight.

In that recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the percentage of adults who say they won’t get the COVID vaccine has not changed since December, even as the Delta variant surges. The survey found that unvaccinated Americans believe that vaccines are more dangerous than COVID despite infectious disease experts saying otherwise.

On the other hand, it found that 62 percent of vaccinated people believe the Delta variant is concerning enough to go back to mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings. In contrast, only 37 percent of unvaccinated adults said the variant would cause them to wear a mask and just 40 percent said they’d avoid crowds.

“The way to protect ourselves, our family, our whole community is to take those public health steps that we know work.” Dr. Jennifer Schimmel, Baystate Health Infectious Disease Division

Three-fourths of unvaccinated adults, say they are “not worried” about getting seriously sick from the virus and less than half say they are worried about the Delta variant worsening the pandemic.

Cases are rising in the US because of the delta variant. So far the majority of COVID deaths. cases, and hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated. Ninety million Americans are unvaccinated, 25 percent of unvaccinated adults said in the survey they are likely to get a vaccine before the end of 2021.