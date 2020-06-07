Taconic High School graduates reflect on school memories during online graduation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Taconic High School followed a similar format as other virtual graduation ceremonies, with powerful speeches from school officials and students reflecting on their time in school.

The school’s Saluditorian, Mohammed Ahmed, spent his speech reflecting on his time in high school, and no matter how quickly the years went by, they will last in memory for years to come.

“Unfortunately, our experience was even shorter than most due to unforeseen and irrepressible circumstances,” said Ahmed. “Nevertheless, we shouldn’t despair, we carry in our minds countless memories of exciting, stressful, and occasionally confusing moments that make up high school. these moments are ours, and we may hold onto them for as long as we wish.”

The ceremony also featured speeches from the Mayor, Congressman Richard Neal, and actress Elizabeth Banks.