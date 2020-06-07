Breaking News
Massachusetts state police investigating body found in Connecticut River
Watch Live
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana

Taconic High School graduates reflect on school memories during online graduation

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Taconic High School followed a similar format as other virtual graduation ceremonies, with powerful speeches from school officials and students reflecting on their time in school.

The school’s Saluditorian, Mohammed Ahmed, spent his speech reflecting on his time in high school, and no matter how quickly the years went by, they will last in memory for years to come.

“Unfortunately, our experience was even shorter than most due to unforeseen and irrepressible circumstances,” said Ahmed. “Nevertheless, we shouldn’t despair, we carry in our minds countless memories of exciting, stressful, and occasionally confusing moments that make up high school. these moments are ours, and we may hold onto them for as long as we wish.”

The ceremony also featured speeches from the Mayor, Congressman Richard Neal, and actress Elizabeth Banks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today