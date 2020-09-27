Neighborhood tag sales adapt in coronavirus era

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tag sales are popular events this time of year, only now the new tag sale regulations reflect precautions protecting us from spreading COVID-19.

It’s been two weeks since Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno began enforcing the new regulations being embraced by Anthony Santaniello during his tag sale in the East Forest Park section of the city on Sunday.

Santaniello told 22News, he followed Mayor Sarno’s instructions to ensure all tag sale goers are safe. “Everybody wearing the masks, social distancing, no cash or money, and social distancing.”

One more tradition that you won’t see in the immediate future. Under the mayor’s guidelines, you will not be able to try on any clothing at tag sales because of the pandemic.