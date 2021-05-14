Take photo with Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy at Eastfield Mall vaccination site

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. At right is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will put their six Lombardi trophies on display at mass vaccination sites across the Massachusetts Monday afternoon.

The Eastfield Mall will have a Lombardi trophy on display from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to walk-ins. After receiving your vaccine shot, you can take a photo with the trophy on display.

Lombardi trophies will also be on display Monday at:

• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)

• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)

• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)

• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)

• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)

The Curative vaccine site in the Eastfield Mall accepts walk-in appointments 7 days a week and insurance is not required. You can register an appointment online as well. According to vaxfinder.mass.gov, as of 1:00 p.m. Friday there are 1086 appointments available at the site.