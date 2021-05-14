Take photo with Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy at Eastfield Mall vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will put their six Lombardi trophies on display at mass vaccination sites across the Massachusetts Monday afternoon.
The Eastfield Mall will have a Lombardi trophy on display from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to walk-ins. After receiving your vaccine shot, you can take a photo with the trophy on display.
Lombardi trophies will also be on display Monday at:
• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)
• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)
The Curative vaccine site in the Eastfield Mall accepts walk-in appointments 7 days a week and insurance is not required. You can register an appointment online as well. According to vaxfinder.mass.gov, as of 1:00 p.m. Friday there are 1086 appointments available at the site.