Take photo with Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy at Eastfield Mall vaccination site

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick_546570

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. At right is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will put their six Lombardi trophies on display at mass vaccination sites across the Massachusetts Monday afternoon.

The Eastfield Mall will have a Lombardi trophy on display from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to walk-ins. After receiving your vaccine shot, you can take a photo with the trophy on display.

Lombardi trophies will also be on display Monday at:

• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)
• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)

The Curative vaccine site in the Eastfield Mall accepts walk-in appointments 7 days a week and insurance is not required. You can register an appointment online as well. According to vaxfinder.mass.gov, as of 1:00 p.m. Friday there are 1086 appointments available at the site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Donate Today