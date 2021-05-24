Takeaway and delivery alcohol service to end June 15

(WWLP) – As all COVID-19 related restrictions are ending on May 29 and the state of emergency in Massachusetts will be lifted on June 15, the restrictions and licensees related to alcohol will also be lifted.

According to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC), patio and outdoor service licensees will be allowed to continue for 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted, through August 15.

The commission said legislators are working to extend this deadline. If patio and outdoor services would like to continue after August 15, they are encouraged to apply with their local licensing authority.

Additionally, establishments that offer takeaway and delivery alcohol sales are required to end this service on June 15.