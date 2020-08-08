Tapestry Health providing free COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry Health is providing free COVID-19 testing in Springfield as part of the Massachusetts “Stop the Spread” testing initiative.

The free testing site was conducted at the South End Middle School on Margaret Street Friday night. The drive-thru testing is available for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals and is done via a nasal swab.

One Tapestry employee told 22News they were getting their test done to have a better peace of mind.

“It just feels good that I can drive up somewhere and get tested and not really set an appointment and see what the outcome is,” Damaris Jones said.

Jones explained the testing process saying, “You come and get tested and it’s self administered and you get the results between 24 to 48 hours.”

Tapestry Health will have testing sites at other locations in Springfield:

Zanetti Middle School, located at 474 Armory Street, on August 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

located at 474 Armory Street, on from 3 p.m. to 6 pm. Kennedy Middle School, located at 1385 Berkshire Avenue, on August 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

Tapestry is asking for appointments to be made at (413)-364-2149.