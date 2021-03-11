Teachers, childcare workers, school staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

(WWLP) – Starting Thursday, educators, childcare workers, and school staff will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is setting aside the three upcoming Saturdays at Mass Vaccination sites to exclusively vaccinate about 400,000 educators, school staff, and childcare workers. The dates will be March 27th, April 3rd, and April 10th, as well as Sunday, April 11th.

K-12 educators, childcare workers, and K-12 school staff are urged to book appointments through

mass.gov/COVIDvaccine starting Thursday as well as to book through the CVS website.

Given the limited supply, some may not get the vaccine until mid-April or later, and elementary school students will be back to in-person learning five days a week by then.

On March 3, CVS’s website listed teachers as eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts and Governor Baker made the announcement later that day.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is urging the state to push back school reopening to allow more educators to get vaccinated.

Governor Baker announced a new pre-registration system Wednesday that is aimed to make booking appointments easier for Massachusetts residents. The new pre-registration system that launches Friday allows people to fill out an online form with their contact information and eligibility criteria, then wait for the state to notify them when it’s their turn to book an appointment.

Governor Baker said it could take several weeks to get a notification of open appointment slots because of ongoing supply constraints, but you will receive an update each week.

Once slots become available, the state will send a link for you to book an appointment.

Thursday, March 11th is the last time that appointments at mass vaccination locations will be available to book directly online through providers' scheduling websites. pic.twitter.com/QHFPGur57h — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 10, 2021

More than 40,000 new first dose appointments will go live at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning for eligible groups through the state’s website and the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.

As of 6:30 a.m. Curative’s website lists available appointments for March 15-21.