Teachers, Firefighters and Nurses unions come up with COVID-19 vaccination plan for educators

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A few labor unions are calling on the state to come up with a rapid COVID-19 vaccination plan for school employees that starts this month. They said Governor Baker has no current plan on vaccinating teachers.

Educators want the program to be implemented when the state opens vaccinations to people aged 65 through 74. They’re asking the state to set aside enough vaccine supply from the supply currently being stored in freezers to pilot the program in 10 to 20 high-need school districts.

The Massachusetts Teacher’s Association, American Federation of Teaches Massachusetts, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts and multiple state labor organizations sent a letter to the state Health and Human Services Department asking the state to support such a program.

They’re calling it the “Last mile vaccine delivery proposal.” The goal is to “facilitate the rapid vaccination of all school employees in the state in order to protect educators, students, their families and the communities they live in,” according to a press release sent to 22News.

“We’re working with Mascon Medical who would oversee the logistics, the firefighters, EMTS, and mass nurses distribute the vaccine and then the educator unions organize the school employees to signup,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President, Merrie Najimy told 22News.

The unions said as more vaccine becomes available, the program would be scaled up to administer shots to school staff across the state. They did not specify which 10 to 20 schools districts, but propose starting in low‐income communities of color that have high COVID‐19

transmission rates.

“We have to immediately protect the thousands of education workers who are in school now and then we have to lay the foundation to make it safe to return to more in person learning,” Najimy continued.

The program is designed to happen onsite in one school building in every district.

“Unions are the only force that can bring out meaningful workplace protection. We are designed to organize people and fight for the safety of all. When workers are safe, communities are safe,” Najimy continued.

Najimy said the program will also partly take care of the extra doses that are going unused in the state.

They also want higher-education workers to be moved from Phase 3, the general public, to Phase 2. According to the association, in 32 other states, higher education employees are included with school employees. “They should be prioritized with school employees and could easily be integrated into the Last Mile Vaccine Delivery program in their communities, as well as on their own campuses. The urgency of this case was reinforced just days ago when UMass Amherst announced new restrictions in response to an explosion of infections on campus,” the letter to the state Health and Human Services Department said.