Test positive for COVID-19, now what?

If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reported more than 22,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Wednesday as people continue to wait in long lines to get tested.

The first thing you should do is isolate by staying in a separate room away from other people and pets for at least five days. Dr. Armando Paez of Baystate Health says next, inform any close contacts of your positive result. A close contact is anyone you’ve been within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period while contagious.

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before they have any symptoms or tests positive, Dr. Paez explains. If possible, use a separate bathroom as other family members in your household. The CDC also recommends not sharing cups, towels and utensils.

If you are asymptomatic or your symptoms are getting better after 5 days, you can leave isolation as long as you continue to wear mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Dr. Paez says that while most people will have mild illness and are able to recover at home, people who test positive should monitor their symptoms. If you are having difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake, or confusion then call 911 or call your local emergency department to notify them you are coming in to seek care.