Testing sites remain busy amid uncertainty about vaccine rollout

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has completed Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout plan, but coronavirus infections remain high.

So families are still being very cautious.

“We try to stay very limited to where we go and we are washing our hands and using hand sanitizer, so we’re trying to stay safe,” said Allison Pop, a West Springfield mother.

And the virus continues to be spread mostly by people who are asymptomatic.

“I actually tested positive in the spring, but I want to make sure that I continue to know I’m not carrying it, because I have a daughter with a lower immune system and immune deficiencies,” said Oliva Ricks of West Springfield.

That’s why so many people are still seeking out COVID-19 tests, as residents continue to do in West Springfield.

“We have a lot of regular testers, people who want to visit family members or who are going to work,” said Carly Kamossi, the Outreach Coordinator for the town of West Springfield. “We have the capacity for anyone who comes through.”

It got busy very quickly at the testing site at West Springfield High School, with lines of cars showing up even before it opened. People clearly still are after that peace of mind, especially due to the uncertainty about when they can get vaccinated.

“I’m a teacher here in town, so we are number three on the list in Phase 2 which is far out, so I’m happy the town is providing vaccines but it won’t be for a while,” said Ricks.

West Springfield has averaged 400 people each Sunday at the high school testing site, which will continue through February.