BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman from Texas was sentenced to prison for unemployment fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 37-year-old Donna Wasson of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of supervised release. She is also ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture of $5,437.

Wasson pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud on November 8, 2021. She allegedly applied for Massachusetts unemployment benefits despite residing in Texas and receiving unemployment benefits via the Texas Workplace Commission. In addition, Wasson carried out instructions concerning other fraudulent unemployment claims from a former Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) employee, and accessed unemployment claims under multiple stolen identities to fraudulently obtain benefits to which she was not entitled.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was created to provide unemployment insurance benefits for individuals who are not eligible for other types of unemployment benefits.

The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force was formed in May of 2021 to prevent pandemic-related fraud.