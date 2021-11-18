Thanksgiving travel concerns: Flights, rental cars more expensive than usual

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travel this Thanksgiving won’t look like it did at the height of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it’s back to normal.

More than 53 million Americans are on the move for the holiday. Flight bookings are up over 100-percent from last year, airlines are understaffed, and many airports are too. There aren’t as many rental cars and they cost more, averaging nearly $100 a day.

Gas prices are up over 60 percent in the last year. Adding to the headaches a storm is developing that forecasters say could cause disruptions from the Midwest to the East coast.

Here are some important tips:

Arrive Early With more individuals traveling during a condensed timeframe, the airport will be busy. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airline ticket counter at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

Confirm Your Flight Before you come to the airport, confirm your flight with your airline and consider checking in for your flight ahead of time.

Plan for Parking Parking closest to the terminal, especially in the garage, is popular and will be in high demand. Visit the airport’s website ahead of your arrival for the latest information on parking availability and follow directional signage at the airport to guide you to open lots.

Bring a Face Covering with You While many establishments have loosened their face covering requirements, wearing a face covering is required and federally mandated at airports and onboard aircraft (regardless of vaccination status).

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines Have your credentials ready and pack properly to help speed-up your screening process.



Then there are Covid concerns, case numbers have started to tick up again. Especially in the Midwest and the Northeast. Masks are still mandated in all modes of public transportation.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people consider delaying their travel plans altogether.