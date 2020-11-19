Thanksgiving travel update at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving travel will look different this year with many public health leaders encouraging people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The airport was pretty quiet Thursday morning, especially with it being only one week from Thanksgiving but travel experts are not surprised. AAA expects less than 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving that’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

Some travelers 22News met were going back home from doing business in New England having to modify their holiday plans. While 22News was at the airport, we didn’t actually find anyone traveling for Thanksgiving, almost everyone we spoke to says they’re staying at home.

“Typically we would meet up like the whole family. It’s a lot of us, it’s about 50 and we would normally meet up and now because of COVID we’re not going to meet it’s just me immediate family.” Shaun Hamilton

The majority of people traveling will go by car, according to AAA. They say those who drive are likely to drive shorter distances than previously.

Before you travel, know where what the COVID travel restrictions and potential quarantine orders.