Thanksgiving travelers getting immediate COVID-19 testing

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Sunday is normally a busy day for travel as people return home from their holiday trips, but COVID-19 altered Thanksgiving plans for many.

Well air travel during COVID-19 is something we’ve been covering since the beginning of the pandemic but tonight is the most passengers I’ve seen here at Bradley since February and a lot of them are wasting no time to get tested.

For those of you who have family members returning home, Massachusetts does require a 14-day quarantine or a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts.

Bradley International is home to two COVID testing sites one at the baggage claim area and one outside the airport in one of their parking lots.

The drive-thru site is open to the public and testing is free to all patients. The site will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located in Parking Lot 3.

The testing is conducted through a partnership between Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority.

22News spoke with passenger Kendra Hards, who just got tested here at Bradley after returning home from spending Thanksgiving in Ohio. She said she still plans to quarantine just to be safe.

“Going to stay at my house for a few weeks till I get my results back since I just got tested,” said Hards. “I’m going to wear my mask when I go out wash my hands stay away from people and just stay in the house mostly.”

Here is a list of tips for travelers suggested by the CAA

a mobile boarding pass will eliminate some contact with airport staffers.

carry-on luggage will minimize the time spent in the airport

and wash your hands frequently and bring hand sanitizer with you

The TSA is now allowing travelers to bring a full-sized 12 oz bottle of hand sanitizer, it doesn’t have to be travel-sized.