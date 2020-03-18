The American Red Cross talks to 22News about major blood supply shortage during pandemic

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross is urging healthy eligible donors to donate blood as supplies are running low during this global pandemic.

22News Anchor Taylor Knight interviewed Nancy Russ, the Director of Acquisition Planning and Scheduling for the American Red Cross Northeast Division about the major blood shortage caused by the coronavirus.

Q: Tell me why there is such a big blood shortage right now?

A: The blood shortage is going on because basically people are not coming out to donate blood. There’s been a lot in the news and the media to stay home and to social distant, yet the need for blood is constant it’s always there. We need to make sure we have a sufficient supply for hospitals and patients in need.

Q: How severe is this shortage right now?

A: Across the country, we’ve seen over 2,700 blood drives being canceled which results in about 86,000 fewer donations. Here in the state of Massachusetts, we’ve seen about over 115 blood drives being canceled so that really does have an impact on the blood supply.

Q: People right now might be a little iffy about donating blood because of the coronavirus, so who can donate and who should donate?

A: I would encourage anybody that feels good that does not have a fever, and that is in general good health to please come out and support your community. We are taking additional precautions more than we typically do. We have extra hand sanitizer at blood drives and we’re asking people to sanitize prior to coming into the blood drive. We’re also taking donors temperatures before they come into the blood drive, we’re taking our own staffs temperatures before they come into work to ensure that when people are coming into our blood drive they’re going to be in a healthy and safe environment.

Q: Is there any evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through a blood donation?

A: There is no evidence to prove that coronavirus can be transmitted through a blood donation. We have a healthy blood supply and we are constantly testing it. There is no test for the coronavirus for blood donations but there is no evidence to prove that you can contract it.

How to donate

Your blood donation could save up to three lives, but just three-percent of eligible donors in the U.S. actually donate blood.

Click here to make an appointment, or you can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.