The Big E approved for regional vaccination site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A regional vaccination site was approved for the Big E in West Springfield.

According to State Representative Kelly Pease, Mayor Reichelt, Senator Velis, were notified that the Big E has been approved as a regional vaccination site.

Mayor Reichelt announced the regional vaccine collaborative at the Big E was approved Friday by the Governor’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The Town of West Springfield will include the communities of Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland to provide vaccination services from the Transportation Building located at Gate 1 of the Big E.

The opening date and site operation details have not yet been finalized but will be announced soon.

