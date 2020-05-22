The Big E in West Springfield still set for September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of right now, The Big E will happen in September as scheduled, but one West Springfield official is calling for more planning in order to make it happen.

West Springfield Town Council President Brian Griffin told 22News that the Eastern State Exposition should draft a public health plan for The Big E. He thinks the fair should explain ahead of time how they are going to address issues like: social distancing, sanitizing of the bathrooms and rides, or if they will serve alcohol or not.

Griffin told 22News he doesn’t think state guidelines will allow the fair to happen but in case the coronavirus situation changes – it’s important to be prepared.

He said, “The optimism and preparedness we need to take going into this, that if they do they can be prepared and we can delve it out, we can get out city prepared, we can get western Mass prepared.”

As of right now, the Eastern States Exposition does have a “pandemic response task force” which includes West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, the Department of Public Health, and other public health workers.

Under Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, large venues and gatherings are set to open in Phase 4.