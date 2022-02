BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Boston is “very close” to lifting the proof-of-vaccination requirement to enter indoor businesses.

COVID numbers have been dropping quickly within the city. Mayor Michelle Wu said today, it could be a matter of days before patrons can enter restaurants, bars, nightclubs and fitness centers without a vaccination card.

A relaxed proof-of-vaccine policy also comes as state officials ease their own COVID related restrictions.