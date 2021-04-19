The Great Getaway: A trip to New Hampshire where masks are no longer required

KEENE, NH (WWLP) – Your “great getaway” might not be a far-away destination, it could be a weekend trip across state lines.

New Hampshire can be a spot that draws in western Massachusetts residents, but now that the state does not require you to wear a mask what should you expect? 22News took a trip to the granite state to find out.

New Hampshire Governor Sununu made the decision to drop the mask mandate, saying daily deaths are the lowest since the mandate was first established among other reasons. However the vast majority of people 22News spoke with in Keene said they plan to keep their masks on.

“We rely on our tourist industry a lot.” Megan Hutchinson and her husband co-own Puggy’s antique store that is named after their black lab who greets every customer with a wag of his tail.

The owner of Puggy’s is actually calling on New Hampshire Governor Sununu saying he needs to put that mask mandate back in place.

“I have recently written a letter to Governor Sununu asking him to continue until at least July. I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet. I think that we really need to be safe and it just, it supports us.” Megan Hutchinson, owner of Puggy’s

Since Puggy’s is a privately owned business, Megan said she plans to continue requiring customers.

Among those browsing inside an ophthalmologist doctor Basilio Kalpakian said while many “new Hamsphire-ites” are choosing to wear a mask, there has been push back.

“The live free or die mentality is that” doctor Basilio Kalpakian

“Personal freedoms are very important. People pride on that and yet we want to be as part of a community as possible.” Doctor Basilio Kalpakian

The CDC is still strongly recommends people wear masks especially if you are traveling.

Even as vaccinations continue across the country, for Jeff Flores, it’s about protecting him and his son. “I want to make sure everything is cleared out so I want to keep wearing my mask.” Jeff Flores of Keene

Massachusetts still has a travel advisory in effect if you do leave the state recommending you take a COVID-19 test when you head back home.