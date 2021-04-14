The Great Getaway: Planning a vacation with COVID-19 restrictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Americans are preparing to jet off to their summer vacations after over a year at home, but before you hit the road it’s important to make sure your trip is fully planned in advance.

This year booking and planning your vacations is going to take a little more time and a little more research. While restrictions are being lifted or relaxed, they are varied across the country, so planning will be tricky.

Start summer vacation planning now… that’s what travel experts like AAA are advising. COVID-19 has transformed the way we plan our trips things like testing, quarantines, and mask restrictions are all added to the itinerary now. But that’s not keeping residents home this summer.

“A lot of research reading the news every day going to websites here and there figuring out what we can do. Vaccinations have made it a lot easier and we feel pretty comfortable. We checked with the airlines to see what they are doing make sure it’s safe for us.” Lou Kornet, Longmeadow

To help make your planning easier AAA created a travel map. The map of the United States shows the travel requirements, masks mandates, and testing protocols all listed for each state.

AAA says it can be especially helpful when booking your hotel which should be done as soon as possible, occupancy rates are expected to be high this summer.

“A lot of the hotels have what I would call certifications of cleanliness so you can feel really confident going there.” Sandra Marsian, VP Membership, Travel & Marketing at AAA

According to AAA tours for monuments, museums, and national parks are selling out quickly because there is a smaller number of them offered. If you plan on doing that, the travel experts suggests doing so now.

Don’t forget you no longer need a negative COVID-19 test when traveling to Massachusetts but a number of states still require one. Always check your destinations rules ahead of time.