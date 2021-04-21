The Great Getaway: Vermont restrictions to change as summer approaches

VERMONT (WWLP) – 22News is working for you to explain Vermont’s COVID-19 regulations which are some of the strictest ones still in place.

Vermont has some of the strictest regulations but they will be changing drastically throughout the summer and vary month to month.

While there is no more mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, if you are unvaccinated you must provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arriving in Vermont. If you are vaccinated, you do not need to get tested. The same goes for those who have recovered from COVID within the last three months.

Overnight stays are allowed, but you must fill out a travel form similar to the one Massachusetts required for travelers. Despite this, Vermont’s tourist industry says they’ve waited over a year for this.

“Just seeing Brattleboro come back alive. Last summer it was really hard to see the impact that the quarantine and so forth had on Brattleboro and Vermont and just wanting visitors to come back to Vermont,” Owner of The Inn on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Paul Tokmakian said.

Vermont’s reopening plan is similar to ours in Massachusetts, it is a phased approach and though there are still quite a few restrictions now, Vermont’s governor says he plans to lift restrictions by the Fourth of July, something Governor Charlie Baker and the rest of the country has been echoing.

Once in Vermont, mostly everything that’s open in Massachusetts is open there but restaurants can only operate at 50% capacity. That restriction will be lifted by May 1st.



Remember, guidelines change constantly so it’s best to check with your destination right before arriving to make sure you are in compliance.