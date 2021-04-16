The Great Getaway: What to expect when traveling by bus or train

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week we’ve taken you to the skies as more people pass through airport security.

COVID restrictions we’ve seen everywhere else, making sure you’re wearing a mask and keeping your distance where you can. You’ll also want to pack your patience.

22News spoke with Ayesha Tabasum, she’s off on her second trip since the pandemic started. Taking a bus to visit her family in New York. She said traveling these days comes with new challenges.

For example, fewer travelers mean fewer buses, and she missed hers.

“The next bus comes at 4:13 and it’s like 11 right now. So we’re going to wait.” Ayesha Tabasum

Amtrak trains are federal property so that means that even if you’re in a state that doesn’t require a mask. You’re still going to need one if you’re on the train. That also counts for ride shares and buses.

When quote “boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Dhariel Rodriguez is a seasoned traveler since the pandemic started, taking a bus, a train, and a rideshare to get to school. His advice if you’re traveling on the ground?

“Obviously this (points to mask) just staying apart. Don’t get too close and honestly don’t be dumb. if you see someone sniffling in the corner, just take a step back.” Dhariel Rodriguez, Lincoln Tech student

One thing to keep in mind if you are traveling by train, bus, or plane it’s worth looking up the COVID precautions in the state where your destination is.