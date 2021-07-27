The impacts of coronavirus variants mutating

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWP) – We continue our coverage as the delta variant surges across the nation.



The CDC is now recommending that masks be worn if you’re inside a business but it won’t impact everyone right away, it depends on case numbers and vaccination rates.

In recent weeks, a growing number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules as cases surge.

The CDC announcing that masks should once again be worn indoors, even for those who are vaccinated.

The updated guidance reverses the decision that the CDC made in May to loosen mask restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans.

The virus is adapting to the situation. COVID-19 always gets us surprised and makes things unpredictable. For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Hampden county continues to lead the state in lowest vaccination rates. Cambridge and Nantucket are joining Provincetown as the latest Massachusetts communities to recommend face masks indoors again as new outbreaks of COVID-19 spread.

Governor Charlie Baker continues to say that he doesn’t plan on reinstating the mask mandate in Massachusetts.

Different variants have emerged in Brazil, California and the U.K. There are three category’s the World Health Organization classifies these variants as — “Variants of Interest”, “Variants of Concern”, and “Variants of High Consequence.” Delta remains a “Variant of Concern”.