Incoming winter storm causing trouble for busy shipping season

A FedEx driver carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store are warning online shoppers that if holiday purchases aren’t made soon, they may not be delivered in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out to mail those holiday gifts in time for Christmas. The impending storm will make things even more difficult during an already busy shipping season.

FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service all expect to deliver a record number of packages this holiday season as online shopping booms due to the pandemic, and now, they have the added element of a huge snowstorm nine days before Christmas.

A nor’easter is making its way towards western Massachusetts. It’s expected to drop close to a foot of snow right as people are trying to get their gifts in the mail, and carriers are trying to get the packages where they need to go in time for Christmas morning.

UPS told 22News they have a team of meteorologists that are tracking the storm and responding to changing weather conditions. The spokesperson said they have “contingency plans” in place to get packages to their destinations on time.

If you still need to get a gift in the mail, Tuesday was the deadline for ground shipping, so expect to pay more for faster delivery. Friday is the last day for First-Class mail to go out, and Monday is the cut off for three-day shipping with FedEx and UPS.