The risk of getting COVID-19 in Massachusetts is increasing

(WWLP) – Last week Governor Baker decided to put a hold on the state’s reopening plan. Governor Baker said that backyard parties and events with significant amounts of people have contributed to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker, announced Friday that step two of phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan will be put on hold indefinitely.

Governor Baker has rolled back outdoor gathering size limits from 100 people to 50 and is now giving state and local police the authority to enforce those limits on public and private property.

Indoor limits will remain at 25 people.

Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News the virus is still under control in Massachusetts but large gatherings and other outdoor activities could cause for more of an uptick.

“People need to understand that the pandemic is not gone. The virus is still with us, it is because we have been so conservative that we’re successfully managing the virus. The behavior trends are starting to trend such that we are putting ourselves at risk.”

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday, 329 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 newly confirmed deaths.

The state’s positive test rate has fallen back under two percent, hovering at 1.8 percent for a few days now.