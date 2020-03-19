Closings and Delays
The Zoo in Forest Park requesting food donations for animals

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park is closed to the public due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The community partners that often help provide food to the animals at the zoo are also struggling, and so the Zoo is asking for some help.

The Zoo in Forest Park’s Executive Director, Sarah Tsitso, told 22News that the Zoo is welcoming donations from local residents.

“If there are other items that restaurants have that may not be not going to the local food pantries and shelters we would certainly be welcoming for any type of conversation that restaurants or other food providers have in the area of frozen meats fresh meats and certain produce that they may be looking to donate to and organization.”

Executive Director Sarah Tsitso

For more information on what goods to donate to The Zoo In Forest Park, you can go to their website for more information

