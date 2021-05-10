Theme parks allowed to open, large venue capacity limits increase Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday brings Massachusetts another step forward in its re-opening plan. It is the beginning of Phase 4, Step 2, which brings with it a few long-awaited changes to health and safety guidelines.

Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks are allowed to open for the first time with up to 50% capacity. Road races and other large, outdoor events will also once again be allowed to take place.

Large venues, such as stadiums and ballparks, can also increase their capacity to 25%; up from 12%. Singing will also be allowed in indoor performance venues, restaurants, and other businesses.

The changes will take effect statewide, except in Boston, where Phase 4 Step 2 will be delayed until June 1. Fenway Park and the TD Garden will, however, be allowed to increase capacity starting Monday.

Another development in Phase 4 Step 2 is that grocery stores will no longer be required to hold designated senior shopping hours, however they are encouraged to continue the practice.

While theme parks will legally be allowed to open as of Monday, here in western Massachusetts, Six Flags New England is waiting until Friday to open for visitors.