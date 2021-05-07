Theme parks to open at 50 percent capacity starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a week since the state relaxed restrictions on face coverings for some outdoor settings.

Starting Monday, May 10, Massachusetts will allow more industries to open. These venues and events will need to submit safety plans to a local board of health prior to operation.

Road races and other outdoor organized athletic events. to keep things safe the state is requesting certain measures be taken, like staggered start times.

Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. A local resident told 22News they’re excited for things are moving in the right direction.

“I’m pretty excited because we’ve been kind of secluded for such a long time and it’s just nice to see everyone. And just as long as everyone’s being safe, I don’t see why there’s any reason why people shouldn’t have fun anymore. So it will be nice to see people having fun in theme parks,” Aviella Arbuzov from Westfield told 22News.

Large venues such as stadiums will increase capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent on Monday.

