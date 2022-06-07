CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 5,060 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on June 6.

Five counties in Massachusetts have “high” community transmission, according to CDC data. In western Massachusetts, Franklin County is listed as a having a “high” level of community spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, Franklin County has 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County cases reported on June 6:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,974

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 145

The CDC recommends all people in counties with a “high” COVID level to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not a federal mandate.

Barnstable County: High

Berkshire County: Medium

Bristol County: Low

Dukes County: Medium

Essex County: Medium

Franklin County: High

Hampden County: Medium

Hampshire County: Medium

Middlesex County: High

Nantucket County: Medium

Norfolk County: High

Plymouth County: Medium

Suffolk County: High

Worcester County: Medium

The CDC updates its map of community transmission levels every Thursday. If the spread of the virus worsens, counties that are currently labeled as “medium” could be bumped up, including Hampden, Hampshire, and Berkshire counties.

Screenshot: CDC COVID Data Tracker

Across the United States, there are 241 counties (about 7.5% of counties) in the high category, 736 (about 22.8%) in the medium category and 2247 (69.7%) in the low category.

For contrast, there are 16 states that have no high-ranking counties (Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming). Many others have three or fewer, including South Carolina where only Horry County, home of Myrtle Beach, is in the high category.