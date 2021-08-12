Third winners of Vaxmillions giveaway announced

BOSTON (WWLP) – The next round of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway have been announced Thursday.

This week’s winner of the $1 million giveaway is Leo Costinos of Attleboro. Costinos works as a controller at a financial firm and got vaccinated to protect himself, his family, and his community. He said he plans to use the money to pay for his children’s college plans.

Also announced Thursday was the winner of a $300,000 scholarship grant, Lilla Eliet of Reading. Eliet will be an 8th grader in this upcoming school year at Coolidge Middle School and is a member of the Coolidge Science Olympiad team. She is interested in science and technology and hoping to go to college for the field of medicine.

There are still two more chances to win in the Vaxmillions giveaway. The registration deadline for the fourth giveaway is Thursday. The next drawing will be on Monday and will be announced to the public next Thursday. You have until Thursday, August 19 to register for the last giveaway, which will be announced on August 26th.

How to Enter

Eligible residents are able to enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday-Sunday: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

Live call center workers are available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages are available through translators.

If you think you received a fake VaxMillions phone call or email, you can report it to the state by emailing support@vaxmillionsgiveaway.mass.gov or calling 211.