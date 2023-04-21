BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, 98 percent of the country is at low risk of community spread.

State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,242 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 212

• 5-9 years: 63

• 10-14 years: 69

• 15-19 years: 76

• 20-29 years: 247

• 30-39 years: 315

• 40-49 years: 225

• 50-59 years: 323

• 60-69 years: 419

• 70-79 years: 448

• 80+ years: 407

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 41,514 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,953,939 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.22%

Hospitalizations:

On April 18th, there were 85 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 273 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients in intensive care units, 6 patients intubated, and 187 (68%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 1,242

• Total Cases: 2,035,770

• New Deaths: 15

• Total Deaths: 22,577

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 291

• New Deaths: 13

• Total Deaths: 2,024

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,944,715 (85%)

• Boosters administered since 9/1/2022: 2,031,419

• Total doses administered: 19,027,956

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 110

• Total Confirmed Cases: 173,010

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,156

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 22

• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,975

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 457

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 9

• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,837

• New Deaths: 0

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 198

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 44

• Total Confirmed Cases: 35,851

• New Deaths: 0

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 490