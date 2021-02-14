Those ineligible for vaccine continue to get tested in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As many wait for their turn in the state’s vaccination distribution plan, some are realizing there could be a considerable wait before receiving their dose.

It’s been busy every Sunday at the West Springfield high school driveway since the testing began. West Springfield families have been taking advantage of the three hours allotted for testing, once a week.

Craig Gallant told 22News his wife is in the health care industry, and he’s put a great of faith in the effectiveness of the vaccines now being distributed in western Massachusetts.

“I would like to believe it’s going to help, but at the same time we hear things, that it might not be all that effective, the idea is that it will help us in the future,” Gallant said.

As Craig Gallant waited his turn to be tested he spoke of being patient about the vaccine, knowing it may be sometime before someone his age and in good health qualifies for the vaccine.

“I’m not active in the community, so it doesn’t affect me as it does others, I’m okay that it doesn’t come right away,” Gallant said.

After Valentine’s day only two more Sunday’s remain for this drive by testing outside the high school, where thousands have so far been tested for COVID-19.