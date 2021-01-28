Thousands of masks donated to Springfield frontline workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rotary Club of Springfield distributed disposable personal protective masks to the City of Springfield.

In total, 20,000 masks were donated to organizations serving Springfield’s residents, including Ronald McDonald House, The Gray House, Shriner’s Hospital, Open Pantry Community Services, MLK Community Center, The New North Citizens Council, and the Gandara Mental Services of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno joined with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and the Rotary Club of Springfield President John Perez Thursday at the front steps of City Hall for the PPE distribution.

Mayor Sarno states, “Once again, the Rotary Club of Springfield steps up – thank you John Perez and members for your continued and dedicated philanthropic efforts.”