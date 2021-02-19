Thousands of people booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite website issues Thursday, thousands of people signed up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments as the state opened booking to the next eligible group.

While those 65 and older were eligible to make COVID vaccination appointments Thursday, it’s unlikely that anyone in that group got a vaccine appointment for Friday.

When the state released the thousands of appointments at mass vaccination sites Thursday morning around 9:00 they were for next week. That’s how the release goes every week, appointments for the next week.

More than 60,000 appointments were booked yesterday during the drop. This comes after the state vaccine finder website crashed at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning when the appointments were supposed to go live.

“We waited until after midnight and went online and went through the procedure, it was pretty new the first time but we figured it out.” Donna and Richard Lozier from Athol

Governor Baker said in an interview on WGBH that he was angry about what happened with website and will make sure it doesn’t happen again.