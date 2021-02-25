Thousands of vaccine appointments to be available on state’s website Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Changes have been made to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website to avoid crashing as thousands of vaccination appointments will be released Thursday morning.

Every Thursday the state releases thousands of new vaccine appointments that eligible individuals can sign up for. Fifty thousand vaccine appointments will be available Thursday morning.

To avoid a repeat of last week when the website crashed, the state has made changes making sure the booking site can handle large volumes of users in a short period of time. Governor Charlie Baker said the state’s vaccine website will now be equipped to handle the additional traffic.

One of the new changes is a “digital waiting room” where some users will be placed into the waiting room which will give information on when you can go forward with booking your appointment. This will help the site from not crashing.

The new appointments will be added at mass vaccination locations, including the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and Natick.

Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are also expected to administer an additional 20,000 doses next week.

If you don’t want to book an appointment through the state’s website you can book an appointment through a specific vaccine site location.

Anyone with trouble accessing the internet can call the states 211 hotline starting at 8:30 a.m.