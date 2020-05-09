Three County Fair in Northampton hosts food drive for communities in need

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – From now until 3 p.m., Three County Fair will be hosting a drive-thru food drive in Northampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the food drive will take place on 54 Old Ferry Road. The event was created to help communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are looking to collect non-perishable food donations such as canned fruit, soup, tuna, and vegetables. Cereal, pasta, and pasta sauce along with peanut butter are also accepted.

The fair represents local food pantries in each county including the Easthampton Community Center, Greenfield’s Salvation Army, Lorraines’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee, and the Northampton Survival Center. Each car that donates will receive a ticket to the 2020 Three County fair from September 4 to 7!