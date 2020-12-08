Three COVID-19 cases at Southampton elementary school

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The William E. Norris School in Southampton is dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak.

The school notified families in a letter that “three new individuals in the school community have tested positive.” Two of those had been in quarantine after being exposed to another infected person. Neither were in the building when symptoms developed.

One case was in the building recently and contact tracing is underway, it’s currently unclear the exact number of people infected.

The letter did not specify if the infected were students or staff.

