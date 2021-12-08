Three doses of Pfizer vaccine offers significant protection against omicron

(WWLP) – Early testing shows that three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offers significant protection against the new, fast-spreading omicron variant. Getting your booster may help you defend against COVID-19’s omicron variant.

Pfizer said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased antibodies. Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of omicron, neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses.

Scientists don’t yet know how big a threat the omicron variant really is, but they do know cases will keep going up unless more people get the booster.

Dr. Paez Armando from Baystate Health told 22News, “It’s a perfect condition for SARS-CoV-2 to circulate around especially if you don’t pay attention to the infection control measures that we know that work.”

It’s been exactly one year since the first person in the world received a COVID-19 vaccine. It was a 90 year old woman is the U.K.

You can go to any CVS pharmacy to get your booster.