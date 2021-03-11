Three western Massachusetts in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19, DPH weekly report shows

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported three western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19 spread in their weekly report.

Listed under the ‘red zone’ are Chicopee, Springfield, and Ludlow. A “red zone” means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks. Health officials take population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.

On February 25, health officials listed Springfield, Chicopee, and Southampton in the red. A week after that, March 4, Chicopee, Hadley, Ludlow, and Springfield, were high-risk areas.

Thursday’s report listed 19 local cities/towns as moderate risk (yellow zone); Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hadley, Hampden Hatfield, Holyoke, Longmeadow, Northampton, Palmer, South Hadley, Southampton, Southwick, Ware, West Springfield, Westfield, Wilbraham.

A ‘yellow zone’ means less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases were reported. Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone.

There are now six western Massachusetts communities at low-risk, also known as the green zone; Easthampton, Greenfield, Monson, North Adams, Pittsfield, Sunderland.

Last week, there were five cities/towns listed in that category.

You can view the full weekly DPH COVID-19 report here.