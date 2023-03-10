BOSTON (WWLP) – Friday marks three years since the state of emergency for COVID-19 was declared in Massachusetts.

On March 10, 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency and imposed broad restrictions on travel for many state employees as the state moved into a new phase of its response to the global viral outbreak.

Baker had been in Utah on vacation but opted to return to Massachusetts a couple of days early as the situation worsened and the number of coronavirus cases doubled in one day.

In the three years since there have been over 2 million confirmed cases of covid in the state and 22,000 confirmed deaths.

COVID-19 cases this week

The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, Berkshire and Franklin counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk, meaning if you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

State public health officials reported 87 new confirmed deaths and 3,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 413

• 5-9 years: 166

• 10-14 years: 133

• 15-19 years: 181

• 20-29 years: 621

• 30-39 years: 683

• 40-49 years: 587

• 50-59 years: 710

• 60-69 years: 821

• 70-79 years: 695

• 80+ years: 644

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,662 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,643,025 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.85%

Hospitalizations:

On March 7th, there were 152 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 458 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients in intensive care units, 8 patients intubated, 295 (64%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 2,703

• Total Cases: 2,024,403

• New Deaths: 61

• Total Deaths: 22,365

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 672

• New Deaths: 23

• Total Deaths: 1,968

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,633,394

• First booster doses administered: 3,512,667

• Second booster doses administered: 1,641,592