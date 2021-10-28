Thunderbirds update mask policy and offer new parking discount

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, November 1st, masks will no longer be required for visitors attending Thunderbirds games inside the MassMutual Center. The decision was made after the City of Springfield announced that the city’s mask ordinance will expire on November 1.

Masks will still be required to be worn at the Thunderbirds games this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31, except for when patrons are eating and drinking. The city still advises that residents remain cautious and consider wearing masks in public indoor settings and where social distancing is not possible.

The Thunderbirds are also offering a discounted $5 parking rate for the Civic Center Garage on all remaining home game dates inside the MassMutual Center in the 2021-22 season.

The next home game is Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 3rd Annual Ok-T-Bird-Fest celebration, presented by Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. Prior to the game, the Thunderbirds will be hosting a beer tasting for fans 21-and-over beginning at 4:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.