Tips for wearing a face mask in warmer weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wearing a face mask is important in preventing the spread of COVID-19 but warmer temperatures can make wearing a mask more challenging.

The virus spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs, so wearing a mask helps block that.

“Face masks are important to prevent people who may not yet have symptoms of COVID-19 from passing the virus to other people,” Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center said.

Mercy Medical Center sent 22News some tips for wearing a mask during warm weather:

Wear a mask when indoors or in crowded outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible

If you must wear a mask outdoors, wear a mask that is light in color, as dark colors may become hotter

Breathe through your nose when wearing a mask, which will result in less heat and humidity within the mask

If you feel overheated, remove the mask and rest in a well-ventilated, cool area.

Back in May, Governor Baker issued an order requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible. This mandate came after positive coronavirus cases began to vastly spread on a global and local level.

The CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public settings maintaining social distance from others is difficult, such as in grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.

The exceptions are people under the age of two, those who have trouble breathing, or those who are unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Infectious Disease Dr. Amanda Westlake from Baystate Medical Center answered 22News’ questions on why it’s important to wear a face mask.

In addition to wearing a mask, people should continue to stay six feet away from others, avoid contact with people who are sick, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and sanitize hands with hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.