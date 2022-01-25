Tolland offers free at-home test kits to residents

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Tolland can pick up a free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit from Town Hall while supplies last.

According to the Tolland Police Department, the test kits are available at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. One kit per address will be distributed until the supply is gone.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also available from the federal government. Residents can order four at-home tests per address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. All you need to provide is your mailing address and name.

Visit the COVID test website, and click on “order free at-home tests” it will take you to the U.S. Postal Service website. It’s best to obtain the tests now, before you potentially feel COVID-19 symptoms so you’re not waiting for the tests while actively potentially sick with COVID-19.