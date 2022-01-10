Tool for residents to access COVID-19 vaccine card digitally released

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents can access their COVID-19 vaccine card and vaccine history digitally.

According to the news release, the new tool is called My Vax Records, it allows for people who have gotten their vaccine in Massachusetts to access their vaccination history and generate a COVID-19 digital vaccine card which contains similar information to a paper CDC card.

The digital cards produced by the system use the SMART Health Card platform and generate a QR code to verify vaccination. It is noted that the Baker-Polito administration is not requiring residents to show proof of vaccination to enter a venue, however the tool will help residents who want to access and produce a digital copy of their record.

How to use the tool: A person enters their name, date of birth, and mobile phone number or email associated with their vaccine record. After creating a 4-digit PIN, the person received a link to their vaccine record that will open upon re-entry of the PIN.

The electronic record shows the same information as a paper CDC vaccine card, including:

Name.

Date of birth.

Date of vaccinations.

Vaccine manufacturer.

It also includes a QR code that makes these same details readable by a QR scanner, including smartphone apps. Once the SMART Health Card is received, users are able to save the QR code to their phone, such as the Apple Wallet, screenshot the information and save it to their phone’s photos, or print out a copy for a paper record. The system follows national standards for security and privacy.

This system will provide an optional way for residents to access their vaccination information and a COVID-19 digital vaccine card. Furthermore this will allow residents to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination if it is requested by businesses or local governments. To access the tool, click on this link here to access your COVID-19 digital vaccine card and COVID-19 vaccination history.