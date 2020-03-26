Top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday

Gov. Charlie Baker on U.S. Senate debate over an economic aid package: “Well, frankly, it’s been appalling. But I can’t say I’m surprised.” (Photo: Matt Stone/Boston Herald/Pool])

(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top three stories on 22News for Thursday.

All schools across the state will be closed for almost a month longer than what was expected.

Gov. Baker initially ordered schools to close until April 6, but that’s been extended to at least May 4.

He said this extended closure will provide school districts with the best possible opportunities for remote learning. Gov. Baker said the Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education will work with school districts to develop educational programming that students can use at home.

The state will be sending out guidance to school districts today.

The Senate has officially approved a massive $2-trillion-dollar stimulus package in an effort to boost the U-S economy.

It includes $250-billion dollars for direct payments to individuals and families…

Another $250-billion in unemployment insurance benefits…

$350-billion dollars for small business loans…

And $500-billion-dollars in loans for corporations.

It now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote… which will most likely happen tomorrow.

President Trump has indicated that he will sign the legislation into law.

The National Institutes of Health conducted a study to find out how long coronavirus can stick on different services.

Scientists found that the virus can live for up to 4 hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, and up to 3 days on plastic and stainless steel.

These results reinforce the importance of frequently disinfecting any surface, washing your hands, and avoiding touching your own face.