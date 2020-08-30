TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 118,309 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 26th)

  1. Springfield – 3,201, with 72 cases in the last 14 days
  2. Holyoke – 1,055, with 24 cases in the last 14 days
  3. Chicopee – 580, with 21 cases in the last 14 days
  4. Agawam – 526, with 16 cases in the last 14 days
  5. Westfield – 512, with 12 cases in the last 14 days

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 26th)

  • Adams – 37; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Agawam – 526; Cases in the last 14 days – 16
  • Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Amherst – 126; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Belchertown – 129; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Bernardston – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Brimfield – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chicopee – 580; Cases in the last 14 days – 21
  • Clarksburg – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Deerfield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Easthampton – 116; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
  • East Longmeadow – 288; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Granby – 42; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Great Barrington – 77; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Greenfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hadley – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Holland – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Holyoke – 1,055; Cases in the last 14 days – 24
  • Huntington – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lenox – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Longmeadow – 247; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Ludlow – 148; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
  • Monroe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monson – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Montgomery – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • North Adams – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Northampton – 321; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Orange – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Pittsfield – 219; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Shelburne – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • South Hadley – 209; Cases in the last 14 days – 18
  • Southampton – 33; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Southwick – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Springfield – 3,203; Cases in the last 14 days – 72
  • Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Ware – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Westhampton – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Westfield – 512; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • West Springfield – 425; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
  • West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Wilbraham – 241; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Williamstown – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

