TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 118,309 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 26th)
- Springfield – 3,201, with 72 cases in the last 14 days
- Holyoke – 1,055, with 24 cases in the last 14 days
- Chicopee – 580, with 21 cases in the last 14 days
- Agawam – 526, with 16 cases in the last 14 days
- Westfield – 512, with 12 cases in the last 14 days
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 26th)
- Adams – 37; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Agawam – 526; Cases in the last 14 days – 16
- Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Amherst – 126; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Belchertown – 129; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Bernardston – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Brimfield – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chicopee – 580; Cases in the last 14 days – 21
- Clarksburg – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Deerfield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Easthampton – 116; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- East Longmeadow – 288; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Granby – 42; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Great Barrington – 77; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Greenfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hadley – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holland – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Holyoke – 1,055; Cases in the last 14 days – 24
- Huntington – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lenox – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Longmeadow – 247; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ludlow – 148; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- Monroe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monson – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Montgomery – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- North Adams – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Northampton – 321; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Orange – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
- Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Pittsfield – 219; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shelburne – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- South Hadley – 209; Cases in the last 14 days – 18
- Southampton – 33; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Southwick – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Springfield – 3,203; Cases in the last 14 days – 72
- Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Ware – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westhampton – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Westfield – 512; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- West Springfield – 425; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
- West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Wilbraham – 241; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Williamstown – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.