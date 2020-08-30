TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 118,309 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19: (as of August 26th)

Springfield – 3,201, with 72 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 1,055, with 24 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 580, with 21 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 526, with 16 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 512, with 12 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of August 26th)

Adams – 37; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 526; Cases in the last 14 days – 16

Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 126; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 129; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Bernardston – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Brimfield – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 580; Cases in the last 14 days – 21

Clarksburg – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Easthampton – 116; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

East Longmeadow – 288; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 42; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Great Barrington – 77; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hadley – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 11; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1,055; Cases in the last 14 days – 24

Huntington – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lenox – 18; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 247; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 148; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Monroe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 52; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 321; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 219; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sandisfield – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shelburne – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 209; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Southampton – 33; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Southwick – 61; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Springfield – 3,203; Cases in the last 14 days – 72

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Westfield – 512; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

West Springfield – 425; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wilbraham – 241; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Williamstown – 85; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.