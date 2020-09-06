TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 120,454 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 187 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 76 cases, Franklin County had 15 cases, and Berkshire County had 30 cases. Westhampton was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 2nd)
- Springfield – 56 cases in the last 14 days
- Holyoke – 26 cases in the last 14 days
- Chicopee – 23 cases in the last 14 days
- Amherst – 20 cases in the last 14 days
- Agawam – 17 cases in the last 14 days
Compared to last weeks numbers, Springfield dropped by about 16 COVID-19 cases while Amherst increased with 14 more cases.
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 2nd)
- Adams – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Agawam – 535; Cases in the last 14 days – 17
- Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Amherst – 139; Cases in the last 14 days – 20
- Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Belchertown – 131; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Brimfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chicopee – 594; Cases in the last 14 days – 23
- Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- East Longmeadow – 293; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Easthampton – 122; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
- Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Granby – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Great Barrington – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Greenfield – 225; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
- Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Holyoke – 1,075; Cases in the last 14 days – 26
- Huntington – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Longmeadow – 249; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ludlow – 153; Cases in the last 14 days – 10
- Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monson – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- North Adams – 56; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Northampton – 320; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
- Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Pittsfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
- Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- South Hadley – 211; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
- Southampton – 36; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Southwick – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Springfield – 3,238; Cases in the last 14 days – 56
- Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Ware – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Westfield – 515; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
- West Springfield – 430; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
- West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wilbraham – 245; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- Williamstown – 88; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.