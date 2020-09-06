TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Credit: Mass. DPH

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 120,454 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 187 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 76 cases, Franklin County had 15 cases, and Berkshire County had 30 cases. Westhampton was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 2nd)

  1. Springfield – 56 cases in the last 14 days
  2. Holyoke – 26 cases in the last 14 days
  3. Chicopee – 23 cases in the last 14 days
  4. Amherst – 20 cases in the last 14 days
  5. Agawam – 17 cases in the last 14 days

Compared to last weeks numbers, Springfield dropped by about 16 COVID-19 cases while Amherst increased with 14 more cases.

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 2nd)

  • Adams – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Agawam – 535; Cases in the last 14 days – 17
  • Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Amherst – 139; Cases in the last 14 days – 20
  • Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Belchertown – 131; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Brimfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chicopee – 594; Cases in the last 14 days – 23
  • Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • East Longmeadow – 293; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Easthampton – 122; Cases in the last 14 days – 13
  • Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Granby – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Great Barrington – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Greenfield – 225; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Holyoke – 1,075; Cases in the last 14 days – 26
  • Huntington – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Longmeadow – 249; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Ludlow – 153; Cases in the last 14 days – 10
  • Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monson – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • North Adams – 56; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Northampton – 320; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Pittsfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • South Hadley – 211; Cases in the last 14 days – 9
  • Southampton – 36; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Southwick – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Springfield – 3,238; Cases in the last 14 days – 56
  • Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Ware – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Westfield – 515; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • West Springfield – 430; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wilbraham – 245; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
  • Williamstown – 88; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

