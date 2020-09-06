TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 120,454 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 187 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 76 cases, Franklin County had 15 cases, and Berkshire County had 30 cases. Westhampton was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 2nd)

Springfield – 56 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 26 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 23 cases in the last 14 days Amherst – 20 cases in the last 14 days Agawam – 17 cases in the last 14 days

Compared to last weeks numbers, Springfield dropped by about 16 COVID-19 cases while Amherst increased with 14 more cases.

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 2nd)

Adams – 40; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 535; Cases in the last 14 days – 17

Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 139; Cases in the last 14 days – 20

Ashfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 131; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Brimfield – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 594; Cases in the last 14 days – 23

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

East Longmeadow – 293; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Easthampton – 122; Cases in the last 14 days – 13

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 44; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Great Barrington – 79; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 225; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Hampden – 101; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Holyoke – 1,075; Cases in the last 14 days – 26

Huntington – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesboro – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 249; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 153; Cases in the last 14 days – 10

Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monson – 48; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 56; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Northampton – 320; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 70; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 223; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 211; Cases in the last 14 days – 9

Southampton – 36; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Southwick – 64; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Springfield – 3,238; Cases in the last 14 days – 56

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Westfield – 515; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

West Springfield – 430; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

West Stockbridge – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 245; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Williamstown – 88; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.