TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 125,139 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.
In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 196 COVID-19 cases, Berkshire County had 23 cases, Hampshire County had 21 cases, and Franklin County had 5 cases. Monson was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 16th)
- Springfield – 73 cases in the last 14 days
- Holyoke – 18 cases in the last 14 days
- Chicopee – 15 cases in the last 14 days
- West Springfield – 15 cases in the last 14 days
- Monson – 12 cases in the last 14 days
- Westfield – 12 cases in the last 14 days
Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 16th)
- Adams – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Agawam – 547; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
- Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Amherst – 146; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Belchertown – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Chicopee – 611; Cases in the last 14 days – 15
- Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Dalton – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- East Longmeadow – 301; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- Easthampton – 127; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
- Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Granby – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Great Barrington – 82; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Greenfield – 226; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hampden – 102; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Holyoke – 1,096; Cases in the last 14 days – 18
- Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Longmeadow – 252; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Ludlow – 160; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
- Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Monson – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- North Adams – 57; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Palmer – 78; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
- Pelham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Pittsfield – 227; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- South Hadley – 212; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Southwick – 65; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Springfield – 3,319; Cases in the last 14 days – 73
- Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Ware – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Westfield – 529; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
- West Springfield – 447; Cases in the last 14 days – 15
- West Stockbridge – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
- Wilbraham – 255; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
- Williamstown – 92; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
- Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.