TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 125,139 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 196 COVID-19 cases, Berkshire County had 23 cases, Hampshire County had 21 cases, and Franklin County had 5 cases. Monson was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 16th)

Springfield – 73 cases in the last 14 days Holyoke – 18 cases in the last 14 days Chicopee – 15 cases in the last 14 days West Springfield – 15 cases in the last 14 days Monson – 12 cases in the last 14 days Westfield – 12 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 16th)

Adams – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Agawam – 547; Cases in the last 14 days – 11

Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Amherst – 146; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Belchertown – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Chicopee – 611; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Dalton – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

East Longmeadow – 301; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Easthampton – 127; Cases in the last 14 days – 5

Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Granby – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Great Barrington – 82; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Greenfield – 226; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hampden – 102; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Holyoke – 1,096; Cases in the last 14 days – 18

Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Longmeadow – 252; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Ludlow – 160; Cases in the last 14 days – 6

Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Monson – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

North Adams – 57; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Palmer – 78; Cases in the last 14 days – 7

Pelham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Pittsfield – 227; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

South Hadley – 212; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Southwick – 65; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Springfield – 3,319; Cases in the last 14 days – 73

Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Ware – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Westfield – 529; Cases in the last 14 days – 12

West Springfield – 447; Cases in the last 14 days – 15

West Stockbridge – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

Wilbraham – 255; Cases in the last 14 days – 8

Williamstown – 92; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5

Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.