TOP 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Credit: Mass DPH

(WWLP) – As of Saturday evening, Massachusetts now has a total of 125,139 positive COVID-19 cases. Take a look at a full list of coronavirus case numbers in every city and town in western Massachusetts below.

In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 196 COVID-19 cases, Berkshire County had 23 cases, Hampshire County had 21 cases, and Franklin County had 5 cases. Monson was listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

The top 5 cities/towns in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 in the last two weeks: (as of September 16th)

  1. Springfield – 73 cases in the last 14 days
  2. Holyoke – 18 cases in the last 14 days
  3. Chicopee – 15 cases in the last 14 days
  4. West Springfield – 15 cases in the last 14 days
  5. Monson – 12 cases in the last 14 days
  6. Westfield – 12 cases in the last 14 days

Complete list of COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County: (as of September 16th)

  • Adams – 43; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Agawam – 547; Cases in the last 14 days – 11
  • Alford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Amherst – 146; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Ashfield – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Becket – 16; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Belchertown – 133; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Bernardston – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Blandford – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Brimfield – 14; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Buckland – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Charlemont – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cheshire – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chester – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Chicopee – 611; Cases in the last 14 days – 15
  • Clarksburg – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Colrain – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Conway – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Cummington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Dalton – 20; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Deerfield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • East Longmeadow – 301; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
  • Easthampton – 127; Cases in the last 14 days – 5
  • Egremont – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Erving – 6; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Florida – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Gill – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Goshen – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Granby – 46; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Granville – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Great Barrington – 82; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Greenfield – 226; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hadley – 50; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hampden – 102; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hancock – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Hatfield – 21; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hawley – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Heath – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Hinsdale – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Holland – 12; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Holyoke – 1,096; Cases in the last 14 days – 18
  • Huntington – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Lanesborough – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lee – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Lenox – 19; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Leverett – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Leyden – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Longmeadow – 252; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Ludlow – 160; Cases in the last 14 days – 6
  • Monroe – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Monson – 59; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • Montague – 29; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Monterey – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Montgomery – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Mount Washington – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Ashford – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Marlborough – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • New Salem – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • North Adams – 57; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Northampton – 322; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Northfield – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Orange – 49; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Otis – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Palmer – 78; Cases in the last 14 days – 7
  • Pelham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Peru – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Pittsfield – 227; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Richmond – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Rowe – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Russell – 22; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sandisfield – 7; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Savoy – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sheffield – 17; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Shelburne – 9; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Shutesbury – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • South Hadley – 212; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Southampton – 35; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Southwick – 65; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Springfield – 3,319; Cases in the last 14 days – 73
  • Stockbridge – 15; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Sunderland – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tolland – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Tyringham – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Wales – 5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Ware – 45; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Warwick – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Washington – <5; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wendell – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Westhampton – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Westfield – 529; Cases in the last 14 days – 12
  • West Springfield – 447; Cases in the last 14 days – 15
  • West Stockbridge – 10; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Whately – 8; Cases in the last 14 days – 0
  • Wilbraham – 255; Cases in the last 14 days – 8
  • Williamstown – 92; Cases in the last 14 days – Less than 5
  • Windsor – 0; Cases in the last 14 days – 0

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.

